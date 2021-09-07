Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin calls on legislature to reconvene after healthcare providers announce staff must get COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lieutenant governor and current gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin took to Twitter on Friday to call on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene. She said lawmakers should take this step in order to prevent private businesses and employers from making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.
"No one should be forced to choose between keeping their job and undergoing an experimental medical procedure that violates their conscience," the tweet said in part.
This comes less than 24 hours after several of Idaho's medical providers - St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus and Primary Health - announced they would require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to a letter from McGeachin to House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), Executive Order 2021-04, which was signed by Gov. Brad Little to ensure "vaccine passports" could not be issued in Idaho, only covers state agencies.
If the Idaho Legislature were to reconvene, it would extend what has already been the longest legislative session in Idaho history.
Although McGeachin is the lieutenant governor, her request does not mean the legislature must reconvene. In order to do so, Bedke would have to grant her request.
If the Idaho Legislature did pass a bill that prohibited private businesses from mandating vaccines for their employees, and Governor Little signed it, it is likely the bill would be challenged in court.
