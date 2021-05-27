'Shenanigans': North Idaho senator surprised, frustrated by Lt. Gov. McGeachin banning mask mandates

Janice McGeachin is serving as acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order on Thursday banning mask mandates statewide among state political entities. McGeachin is serving as acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference. This order was not only a surprise for the public, but for the legislators as well.

Gov. Brad Little's spokesperson claimed Little wasn't aware of this order would be signed. Democratic senator from Idaho's 5th District David Nelson thinks no sitting representatives knew that McGeachin was going to issue this executive order.

"Stunts like this do not lead to good governance," Nelson said.

David Nelson said he watched in surprise as McGeachin issued the order.

"I would say it's very abnormal for a lieutenant governor of the same party to play any shenanigans like that," Nelson told KREM 2's Morgan Trau after being asked how often decisions like this happen. "I can't think of any time that's happened in Idaho."

Despite both being republicans, Nelson said the governor and lieutenant have a dysfunctional relationship and don’t talk often.

"I guess probably people had suspicions that if he ever left the state that Lieutenant Governor McGeachin would do something like this," he added. "But I guess it caught most of the world by surprise."

Differences in opinion during the pandemic have led to more issues, as McGeachin has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Little and his safety guidelines.

"Usually you think politics are Republicans and Democrats, but a lot of it in Boise is the far-right and the less far-right Republicans not talking or working very well together," he added.

Nelson thought McGeachin is more interested in publicity than anything else. The lieutenant announced just last week that she is running to be Idaho's next governor.

"Oh, for sure this is 100 percent politics," he said. "She's been running for governor for two years. Almost everything she's done in her term as lieutenant governor is setting up to run for for governor, especially since COVID hit."

McGeachin said in a tweet this morning that she signed the order to "protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions, including public schools, from imposing mask mandates in our state."

This caught the Coeur d'Alene School District off-guard, according to spokesperson Scott Maben. There is currently a mask mandate implemented at Lake City High School due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The district said in a statement Thursday afternoon to KREM 2's Ian Smay that it wasn't given advanced notice of the executive order and is working with its legal team and Gov. Little's Office concerning their mask mandate.

"Stay with wearing masks," he said as advice to give to parents struggling with knowing how to manage the conflicting information. "Again, we don't have our little ones being vaccinated and some of these variants are having more severe effects on smaller kids. Idaho doesn't have 50 percent of the populace vaccinated, yet. I would say keep wearing your masks."

Only 44.4% of people aged 12 and older have recevied at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare COVID 19 Vaccine Data Dashboard. The site showed 39 percent of the Idaho population is fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, Idaho is the 6th least vaccinated state in the country, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDA Schools said there is currently no plans to change the mask rule at Lake City, unless legal counsel or the school board changes the policy. That means as of now, masks will still be required at Lake City High School for Friday.

Gov. Brad Little has never implemented a statewide mask mandate. He left mandates to smaller levels of government, such as cities and health districts. He said wearing a mask is an individual decision.

The Idaho State Constitution states that the lieutenant governor assumes the governor's role when he or she has a quote "temporary absence from the state." With Governor Little out of town, McGeachin is able to do anything she would to do if she were the elected governor.

Gov. Little's office released a statement to KTVB, KREM 2's sister station in Boise, about the executive order:

"Governor Little has been out of state this week collaborating with other Republican governors, and the Lt. Governor did not make Governor Little aware of her executive order ahead of time. He is expected to return to Idaho tonight. The Governor's Office is reviewing the Lt. Governor's executive order. Governor Little has never put in place a statewide mask mandate. Throughout the pandemic, Governor Little has been committed to protecting the health and safety of the people of Idaho and has emphasized the importance of Idahoans choosing to protect our neighbors and loved ones and keeping our economy and schools open. Idahoans value local control and the local approach to addressing important issues. An expanded statement from the Governor's Office on the Lt. Governor's executive order will be made available after a more thorough review of this executive action."

Gov. Little is set to return Thursday around 8 p.m. The governor's office will release a more detailed statement after reviewing the executive action closer. This is the first time McGeachin had the chance to act as governor since last June.

"The lieutenant governor needs to be respectful of the process, and respectful of the people of Idaho, to not make such a big change in the middle of a pandemic, or in the middle of really anything," Nelson said. "Government is a big ship, it turns slowly."

Nelson said he believes Gov. Little has done a reasonable job managing the pandemic, although he would have issued a mask mandate. He considers Little more of a middle-ground republican, so he is impressed with what the governor has done in the red state.

"I hope Governor Little comes back tomorrow or the next day, and he just revokes her executive order because it just shows a ton of confusion," Nelson added. "This is not a responsible message."