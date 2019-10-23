SPOKANE, Wash. — More than $1 million has now been spent on the 2019 Spokane mayoral election.

In a year that's seen unprecedented amounts of political spending, the milestone was reached with still two weeks left before election day on November 5th.

Since our last report on the numbers on October 16th, spending has done anything but slow down.

In fact, in the past six days, six figures worth of new money has been reported to the state Public Disclosure Commission. A total of $105,645.00 has poured in in that short span of time.

Most of it has been in the form of independent expenditures, and unlimited variety of support which does not require candidate approval.

The largest share of the money spent this pas week comes in the form of a huge anti-Stuckart ad buy.

The Spokane Good Government Alliance PAC has been a major supporter of Nadine Woodward, spending tens of thousands on pro-Woodward advertising and other political resources. They recently dropped $50,000 on ads specifically designed to attack her opponent, Ben Stuckart.

The PAC's funding comes primarily from companies like Pearson Packaging and developers like Fritz Wolff. The Cowles Company, which owns local media outlets such as the Spokesman-Review and KHQ-TV, has also given thousands to the PAC.

Woodward's primary source of support all year, the Washington Realtors PAC, also spent another $25,000 last week in pro-Woodward expenditures.

That PAC gets donations from local and state Realtors Associations, though their main source of funding is the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors.

Stuckart too has continued to receive some serious support.

The Citizens for Liberty and Labor PAC has spent $13,380.00 in the past six days. Some of that is pro-Stuckart, some is specifically anti-Woodward.

Their money comes mostly from big-time union support, including tens of thousands from Spokane firefighters alone.

Regular contributions have been keeping up the pace, too.

Stuckart has added $4,985.00 since our last report; Woodward has reported another $12,280.00.