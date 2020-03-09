'We've been shut down since March': Mayor Woodward criticizes Inslee tweet on Washington economy

In the tweet, Inslee's campaign mentioned that the minimum wage in Washington is "higher than any other state" and the "economy is stronger for it."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward is firing back at Gov. Jay Inslee after a tweet from his campaign commented on the state of Washington's economy.

In the tweet, Inslee's campaign mentioned that the minimum wage in Washington is "higher than any other state" and the "economy is stronger for it."

"Because Washingtonians know that our economy thrives when people have more money in their pockets," the tweet reads.

Washington voters passed Initiative 1433 in 2016, setting increases to the state’s minimum wage every year from 2017 to 2020, when it reached $13.50 an hour.

Woodward criticized the governor's message, questioning the strength of the state's economy during a pandemic.

"Who’s even working??? We’ve been shutdown [sic] since March, #SpokaneCounty has been in Phase 2 for three months, businesses are barely surviving and the clock is ticking for those that increased capacity outside this summer," Woodward wrote in a tweet. "What am I missing here?"

Our economy is stronger? Who’s even working??? We’ve been shutdown since March, #SpokaneCounty has been in Phase 2 for three months, businesses are barely surviving and the clock is ticking for those that increased capacity outside this summer. What am I missing here? https://t.co/me6gNSZmZa — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) September 3, 2020

Woodward is referring to Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan, which Spokane County entered into ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The mayor has been a longtime proponent of the county moving ahead in reopening.

KREM reached out to Gov. Inslee's office for a response to Woodward's tweet. Though the tweet came from his campaign and his official office, spokesperson Tara Lee provided a statement.

"Generally speaking I will say that the governor has done a number of things in this state to help working families such as the minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, pay equity and more," Lee wrote in part. "Obviously more needs to be done to make sure that all families get what they need, but we’ve made clear progress."

Lee also pointed out that Washington was ranked the best state for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a ranking released on Tuesday, Sept. 2, by Oxfam America.

The organization based its findings on wages, worker protections and workers' rights in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Each state or territory earns a score from 0–100 in several areas, which are totaled to create its score. No state or territory scored above 80 overall.

Washington scored 76.41 overall, with its highest score in worker protections.

“COVID-19 is not only a health crisis, but an economic one. This has dramatically impacted everyone in our state, businesses and workers alike, particularly those most vulnerable. This crisis has shined a light on the importance of strong worker protections and the far reaching impacts of income inequality," Inslee said in a prepared statement.

"We must continue to do whatever we can to ensure that workers and families have what they need. In Washington we believe you can recover a strong economy, without sacrificing the health and safety of workers," the statement continued.