'Community is about more than any one of us' | Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward delivers State of the City

Woodward highlighted the city's efforts to hire more police officers, present projects to increase housing availability and prioritizing mental health.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's annual State of the City Address tackled three main points: public safety, housing and mental health.

The State of the City Address is a time for the mayor to reflect on the city's accomplishments while looking forward to current and future projects for Spokane. In her address, Woodward highlighted the city's efforts to hire more police officers, present projects to increase housing availability and future endeavors to prioritize mental health for local youth.

"Our greatest accomplishments are achieved through collaboration and compromise," Woodward said.

Woodward commended the city's dedication to adding more resources around Spokane, including new police precincts in downtown Spokane and East Central, and the new Spokane Violent Crimes Task Force. According to the mayor, an overall increase in police hires has also led to more patrols around neighborhoods and more proactive initiatives to prevent violent crime.

Fentanyl was also a big part of the mayor's address.

"Sadly, we’ve allowed our state to remove some of the very interventions that help law enforcement redirect damaging behaviors," she said.

Woodward announced she's working on a new ordinance with council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle focused on "returning accountability to those who openly use drugs."

That ordinance has not yet been introduced to City Council.

In housing, Woodward said steps have been made to bring more affordable housing to Spokane, including the building of new multifamily units.

"Spokane has experienced two consecutive years of record demand for residential and total construction to add inventory and help people realize the dream of homeownership and for families to evolve their housing as they grow," she said.

The city of Spokane received $33 million to help with rent and utility bills and has worked with organizations to help people experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing.

Woodward also mentioned the regional collaboration to address homelessness in the Inland Northwest.

Woodward did not address the I-90 homeless camp in her speech.

The mayor's mental health task force focuses on young people impacted by traumatic events in the past few years. As the need for mental health resources grows, she hopes her Task Force will create partnerships to help address growing needs.

"Community is about more than any one of us, it’s about all of us," Woodward said.

The Community Safety Initiative work group was also reinstated under Woodward. She hopes this group can improve public safety and overall reduce repeat offenses and crime rates, as well as create opportunities for those who need it, from employment to housing.

