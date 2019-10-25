SPOKANE, Wash. — Two men known nationwide for their firepower chose to focus on the value of compromise in speeches given in downtown Spokane on Thursday night.

The keynote speaker was Gen. Jim Mattis, a native Washingtonian who served as commander of CENTCOM under President Obama and then as Secretary of Defense under President Trump before resigning in late 2018.

An earlier speaker also held national prestige: Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, who ran for president during the 2016 election.

The event was an annual dinner hosted by the Washington Policy Center, a right-of-center think tank.

Christie was one of the first speakers, and it didn't get off to a good start, as he quickly pointed out his preferred Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs last year.

But a series of joke-laden anecdotes about his work pushing conservative policies in the largely liberal New Jersey soon won the crowd back.

When it came to the actual themes of his address, Christie focused on creating compromise and paying careful attention to the substance of politicians' words.

"It's not about being negative or nasty or anything," Christie said. "It's about being correct. But to have that honesty, that bluntness, be geared toward ultimately reaching an agreement. Not just arguing for the sake of arguing. Arguing for the sake of arguing is where we are in this country right now."

"Get away from who looks better, who acted better, who stumbled over their words, who looked older, who looked younger, all that garbage," he said. "Listen to what they're saying."

And although Mattis made almost no reference to Trump, despite recently making news for taking a couple jabs at the president, Christie did bring up the president's decision to withdraw from Syria, one of the main reasons Mattis stepped down.

"What people say in campaigns matters, and people are dying in Syria right now in part because of that decision," said Christie. "Who you elect and their willingness to compromise makes a difference."

Outside of a brief joke referencing his decision to resign, Mattis focused his speech mostly on veterans and public service, saying that every member of the public has a duty to their country.

"To often we leave things to others and then we get angry about what's going on, and it's all because we didn't get engaged," he said.

"Are we turning over this country as good a shape or better than we received it, when we were the luckiest generation?" Mattis asked the crowd.

He, too, talked about the importance of finding common cause.

"Let's remember that the fellow American with who we disagree right now today, may actually be right about some things," said Mattis. "Make sure we keep an open mind."

During the ceremonies, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) also announced he'll be cosponsoring legislation in DC to award Mattis the Congressional Gold Medal.