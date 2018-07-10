U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., will face off against Republican challenger Susan Hutchison in a debate at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma on Monday.

Debate topics will include environment, gun policy, opioid addiction, sexual misconduct, economy and jobs, trade and tariffs, immigration, foreign policy, health care, and governing style.

Cantwell, who is seeking her fourth term in office, agreed to the debate last month after initially declining due to logistical concerns with the date of the debate.

Hutchison served as the Washington state Republican Party chair for six years before stepping down earlier this year. Previously she worked as a TV news anchor.

Hutchison didn’t file her candidacy until May, saying Seattle’s now-repealed head tax was a tipping point.

Cantwell has raised nearly $9.9 million, and Hutchison has raised over $543,000, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The debate will air on KING 5 News from 12:30-1:30 p.m. followed by analysis with KING 5’s Natalie Brand and Mark Wright, which will be online only from 1:30-2 p.m. Watch on KING 5, king5.com, and the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android).

The debate will re-air on KONG on Monday at 7 p.m.

KING 5 and dozens of other media partners are part of the Washington Debate Coalition founded in 2016. The Coalition has hosted previous U.S. Senate debates, a gubernatorial debate, and a mayoral debate, since launching.

