Luc Jasmin III is out of Spokane City Council race after Tuesday recount

Naghmana Sherazi will run against Jonathan Bingle in the race for northeast Spokane’s City Council seat after unofficial results of the Tuesday recount.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Luc Jasmin III narrowly missed the mark after the recount of the primary election results for Spokane City Council on Tuesday.

Sherazi had been leading Luc Jasmin III since primary election on Aug. 3. Sherazi was ahead of Jasmin by four votes before the recount and the final results showed she held the same lead.

In a Facebook post from Jasmin, he thanked his team, family, endorsers, volunteers and supporters.

"However, the work doesn’t stop here. It’s important that we make sure the candidates who are hardworking, level headed and community focused are elected to City Council in November. With that, I wanted to publicly endorse People for Naghmana, Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone. If you look at their body of work, it’s clear they care about our community and focus on solutions. Thank you for all your support. Love you Spokane. #LetsMoveForwardTogether"

A handful of key races were up for vote in the Aug. 3 primary election. There were candidates for Spokane City Council and the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors. For races, the primary election narrowed down the top two candidates for the November general election. Races with more than two candidates saw candidates eliminated.

The Canvassing Board Meeting to Certify the Amended Abstract of Votes for the City of Spokane Council District 1, Position 2 contest and the Town of Rockford Council Position 5 contest will take place Thursday, Aug. 26.