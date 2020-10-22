KREM to air Washington Lt. Governor debate October 22 at 8 p.m.

You can watch the debate on KREM 2 News, KREM.com and the KREM 2 YouTube page at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

KREM 2 News will air the Washington Lt. Governor Debate, hosted by the Seattle City Club and the Washington Debate Coalition, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The debate is being held at the TV Washington studios in Olympia and will feature Denny Heck and Marko Liias, the two Democratic candidates on the ballot.

The four moderators will be in one room and practicing social distancing, while the two candidates will be in separate rooms. The four moderators are:

Jessica Janner Castro, KING 5 News

Michelle Esteban, KOMO News

Scott Leadingham, Northwest Public Broadcasting News Manager

Mike McClanahan, TV Washington Host and Producer