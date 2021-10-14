Lt. Gov. McGeachin holds a press conference in Ammon, Idaho

The press conference from Ammon, Idaho lasted about ten minutes on Thursday afternoon.

AMMON, Idaho — On Thursday, Oct. 14, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will hold a press conference at Ammon Elementary School at 3 p.m. MT.

KTVB Reporter Andrew Baertlein and a photographer are at McGeachin's press conference in Ammon. Baertlein will have a report on the press conference later this evening.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that the Idaho Press Club dropped its request that a judge hold Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in contempt of court over refusing to turn over public records related to her education task force.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated following the press conference. Check back for updates.

Watch more Idaho politics: