Idaho AG Labrador joins lawsuit against Biden administration over 'open-borders' policy

The Indiana led lawsuit is also joined by 16 other states.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has joined a lawsuit against President Biden's administration over "unlawful open-border policies." All together 18 states have joined the lawsuit that is suing over the administrations proposed "Circumvention of Lawful Pathways" rule.

"The Biden administration's proposed plan to address the surge of illegal border crossings is inadequate. The proposal carves out exceptions restricting DHS from effectively combatting unlawful entry into the United States. If the Biden administration were serious about securing our borders, they would re-introduce the Migrant Protection Protocol," Attorney General Labrador said.

According to the Department for Homeland Security (DHS), the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways Final Rule has taken steps to expand ways for migrants to lawfully enter the U.S.

This includes, "establishing country-specific and other available processes to seek parole for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit; expanding opportunities to enter for seasonal employment; putting in place a mechanism for migrants to schedule a time and place to arrive in a safe, orderly, and lawful manner at ports of entry via use of the CBP One mobile app; and expanding refugee processing in the Western Hemisphere," the website states.

In a press release issued by Labrador's office, it states that; "In reality, however, the new rule just worsens the problem by redefining previously illegal border crossings as "lawful pathways."

According to the DHS, the new rule also rescinds, "a Trump-era transit ban and entry ban, which – unlike this new final rule – imposed categorical bars on eligibility for asylum and thus conflict with the approach taken in this final rule."

However, according to the National Immigration Forum, the new rule will still, "severely restrict asylum access and eligibility in the United States," because many people will still be ineligible for asylum.

"Generally, the “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule will make it so that asylum seekers who travel through a third country on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border will be presumed ineligible for asylum, with limited exceptions," the website states. "In practice, this means the vast majority of nationalities seeking protection in the U.S. will be disqualified from asylum if they arrive at our southern border by land or water and can’t overcome what the final rule calls a 'presumption of asylum ineligibility.'"

