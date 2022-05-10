Kootenai County women to march Saturday

The march is a direct response to the leaked opinion from the Supreme Court indicating that Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The third annual Kootenai County Women's March is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m., as reported by our news partner, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

“Women in this community are fired up about the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade,” Laura Tenneson told the Press Monday.

Tenneson said participants will gather at the corner of 19th Street and Sherman Avenue. After a brief address, the group will march up Sherman Avenue toward McEuen Park.

There are no speakers planned for the event, just a peaceful march, Tenneson said.

The event was announced Friday and the public response on social media has been “big,” Tenneson said. The event coincides with the national women’s march.

Visit the Kootenai County Women’s March page on Facebook for more information.