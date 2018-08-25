SPOKANE, Wash. — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, was in Spokane Friday night at a private campaign fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. She previously served as Trump’s campaign manager and became the first woman to run a successful U.S. presidential campaign.

The fundraiser for McMorris Rodgers was held at a private home south of Spokane. It was $50 to attend.

"For us to have someone from the White House is very special. Kellyanne Conway is, you know, she's really good, she's just really a dynamic individual," said McMorris Rodgers.

Conway made plans to speak at McMorris Rodgers' event months ago and she said there's good work being done so far and they want to keep it going.

"We have joint custody, we're sharing joint custody of the country for the next however many years and we have to find a way to really figure out a better method forward," said Conway.

At the fundraiser, Conway discussed topics such as the economy, jobs, veterans and the opioid crisis. She said this current administration has done a lot when it comes to cutting taxes and creating jobs.

"I think the measures that Cathy has been in the frontline of passing including in this Congress, especially in this Congress, have helped the job creators, the job seekers, and the job holders," said Conway.

More than 900 people attended the event.

Conway says there’s been a lot of work done in creating jobs and strengthening the economy. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/NkKr3IVpG4 — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) August 25, 2018

© 2018 KREM