In some lighter Election Day news, music mogul and star Kayne West finished fourth in the presidential election in Idaho. West, the husband of celebrity Kim Kardashian, received 3,631 votes for U.S. president in the Gem State.

The star had difficulties shining in a crowded pool of presidential candidates in Idaho.

The Gem State had seven candidates for president on the ballot: Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden, Independent Kanye West, Libertarian Jo Jergensen, Independent Brock Pierce, Constitutional Party candidate Don Blankenship and Independent Roque De La Fuente.

Only Trump, Biden and Jorgensen received more than 0.50% of the vote in Idaho.

West received 0.42% of the state's presidential vote with 3,631 votes.

President Trump won Idaho with 63.88% of the vote to Biden's 33.09%. Only three counties in Idaho went towards Biden: Latah County, Teton County and Blaine County.

As of noon Wednesday, Biden leads Trump in the Electoral College with 238 votes to Trump's 214. 270 are needed to win and the votes are still being counted in Nevada (6), Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Alaska (3) and Pennsylvania (20).