SPOKANE, Wash. — Dr. Jill Biden will hold an event in Spokane at the end of September to support her husband and former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential run.

According to a post by Washington State Democratic Party Chairman David Green, Dr. Jill Biden will be hosting an event on September 29 at 4:30 p.m. in Spokane. The location won't be released until 48 hours before the event, according to the RSVP page, and only those who RSVP will be told of the location.

Dr. Jill Biden's husband Joe Biden served as President Barack Obama's vice president. Joe Biden is one of many Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, and many polls and pundits see Biden as the current front-runner.

The 2020 Washington Democratic Primary is on March 10, 2020.

