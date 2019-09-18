Editor's note: Above video is a report on major endorsements for Spokane mayoral candidates

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is endorsing Ben Stuckart in the race for Spokane mayor, according to an announcement sent on Wednesday morning.

Stuckart currently serves as the president of the Spokane City Council and is facing off against former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward in the race for mayor.

Inslee joins a list of other elected officials who support Stuckart, including Senator Majority Leader Any Billig, Rep. Tim Ormsby, and current city council members Candace Mumm, Lori Kinnear, Breean Beggs and Karen Stratton.

“I am honored to have endorsements from leaders of both parties and citizens from all neighborhoods in our wonderful city. I will be a mayor who will fairly represent of all my constituents and work every day to meet their vision for their city," Stuckart said.

KREM has reached out to Inslee's office for a statement on the governor's endorsement.

Both Stuckart and Woodward have support from local businesses, political organizations, unions and prominent Spokane figures.

Stuckart has support from a variety of Democratic party groups. He’s been endorsed by the Spokane County Democrats, Spokane County Young Democrats, Young Democrats at Eastern Washington University, and the 3rd Legislative District Democrats.

He has also been endorsed by groups dedicated to specific issues, such as guns, the environment and abortion rights.

Woodward has the support of dozens of local businesses, ranging from the food industry to metalwork to hotels.

Her strongest base of support, however, is in real estate. She has endorsements from nine different contracting, realty or development firms. Those include the Spokane Association of Realtors, the Spokane Home Builders Association, and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors.

When it comes to elected officials, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and former state Sen. Michael Baumgartner have also endorsed Woodward.

