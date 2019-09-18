SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will attend Friday's Spokane Strike for Climate at the Riverfront Rotary Fountain.

According to an Inslee spokesperson, the governor will be in attendance at the strike, but said more details about his visit won't be released until Thursday.

The strike is scheduled for Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Rotary Fountain.

Inslee, who has been governor since 2013, recently ended his bid for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination after running on a climate change platform. Many other presidential hopefuls thanked Inslee when he dropped out for bringing more attention to climate change.

Inslee's decision to run for president caused some state politicians to call on him to repay the state for security costs after he dropped out.

The strike is a "non-violent protest to call for faster action on implementing solutions to mitigate the climate crisis," according to the event's Facebook page.

Marchers will meet at the Rotary Fountain in the park at noon before marching through downtown to the Tribal Gathering Space by City Hall. There will be speakers and music at the gathering space from 1 to 2 p.m.

The event's organizers are listed as 350Spokane and the Sunrise Movement of Eastern Washington.

Inslee made headlines during his presidential bid after he accused the Democratic National Committee of threatening to prevent him from taking part in official debates if he participated in a dedicated climate change debate.

CNN held their Climate Crisis Town Hall on Sept. 4, after Inslee had dropped out of the race.

Inslee is up for reelection in 2020. If he wins reelection, he will be just the second governor to serve three terms since Washington became a state.

The following video is a report on Gov. Jay Inslee focusing on climate change during the first Democratic Presidential debate.