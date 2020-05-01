OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted on Sunday that his office is tracking reports that Iranian Americans who are U.S. Citizens and lawful permanent residents are being detained at the U.S. - Canada border.

"My office is closely tracking reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, have been detained at the WA-Canada border," Inslee tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He also said the Department of Homeland Security told his office that they haven't issued an order instructing officers to detain or refuse entry to Iranian Americans. Inslee said he is still looking for answers and wants to talk to those detained at the border.

United States Customs and Border Protection tweeted that claims Iranian Americans have been detained or denied entry to the U.S. are false.

The agency also said it's false that a directive has been issued related to denying Iranian Americans entry.

The National Iranian American Council, a nonprofit group advocating for the Iranian-American Community, called the reports "credible" in a tweet on Sunday morning.

The reports come days after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Iraq. Iran has since promised retaliation in response to the killing, and has also abandoned the country's nuclear deal. Iraq has also promised to hold a vote to expel the U.S. military from the country.

