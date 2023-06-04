Washington is 15th state to make hazing a felony under new law

Under "Sam's Law," the most severe type of hazing would be a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee signed off on a bill Monday that strengthens anti-hazing laws in Washington state.

The "Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law," or House Bill 1002, increases penalties for the most serious types of hazing from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Sam Martinez of Bellevue died in 2019 after a night of hazing at a fraternity at Washington State University. A total of 15 fraternity members were charged with misdemeanors for supplying alcohol to a minor.

Since then, Martinez' parents have pushed lawmakers to strengthen hazing laws.

The "Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law" makes hazing a gross misdemeanor, instead of a lower-level misdemeanor. In incidents where someone is killed or suffers “substantial bodily harm,” hazing could be charged as a felony.

The bill passed unanimously off the floor of the House on March 1, and the state Senate approved the measure April 6.

Washington is the 15th state to make hazing a felony under the new law.