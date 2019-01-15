Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivered his 2019 State of the State address at the state capitol on Tuesday.

READ: Inslee's full 2019 State of the State address

Right off the top of his address, Inslee expounded on the need to act against climate change saying massive wildfires have threatened our air quality and citing rising ocean temperatures and record-low snowpack in areas.

"This is the 11th hour, but it is Washington’s hour to shine," Inslee said. "It’s a time of great peril, but also of great promise."

WATCH: 2019 State of the State

Inslee also focused on improving Washington's mental health system to help prevent crisis, taking steps to save the Southern Resident orcas, and investing in education.

The state Legislature reconvened this week, tasked with tackling a variety of tough topics.

It's also the most diverse Legislature in state history, according to Senate and House spokespersons. The first refugee to serve in Olympia and the first Native American woman to serve in the House were among those sworn in Monday.

RELATED: Washington bill proposes year-round Daylight Saving Time