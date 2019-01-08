Washington Governor Inslee was one of ten candidates on stage for the second night of the second round of debates in the Democratic presidential primary, and he positioned himself once again as a clear leader on the issue of climate change.

Inslee has long focused his campaign on that issue, and at the CNN-hosted debate he spoke on it at length.

His opening statement was devoted entirely to climate.

"The people in this room and the Democrats watching tonight are the last, best hope for humanity on this planet," Inslee said.

But after that, the issue was not raised again for nearly an hour.

Instead, the conversation focused mostly on domestic policies, frequently with candidates taking jabs at the frontrunner, former vice president Joe Biden.

Inslee was asked some of those questions, and he usually responded by referring to his work as governor in Washington.

He boasted his efforts for healthcare, criminal justice, and equality, among others.

"It is time to give people adequate mental healthcare in this country," he said.

"I'm proud that I was the first governor to offer pardons to thousands of people with drug crimes," Inslee said later.

At one point he took a shot at President Donald Trump that garnered quite of bit applause in the room.

"We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House," he said.

Eventually the moderators asked about climate change. They went directly to Inslee.

"Climate change is not a singular issue," he said. "It is all the issues that we Democrats care about. It is health. It is national security. It is our economy."

He then took his own opportunity to criticize Biden, calling his proposals on climate "middling."

"These deadlines are set by science," Inslee said. "Mr. Vice President, your argument is not with me, it's with science. And unfortunately your plan is just too late. The science tells us we have to get off coal in ten years."

Biden fired back, saying that as president he would make enormous investments in the environment.

But the two argued over how quickly America ought to move away from fossil fuels.

"We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated... no more subsidies for either [coal or oil]. Any fossil fuel," said Biden.

"We cannot work it out. We cannot work this out," Inslee interjected. "The time is up. Our house is on fire. We have to stop using coal in ten years. And we need a president to do it, or it won't get done. Get off coal. Save this country and the planet."

The governor was certainly out in front on the issue of climate change, leading the candidates' discussion on it, with many other candidates outwardly agreeing with his stances.

"I agree whole-heartedly with Governor Inslee," said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker."

Booker then referenced the rankings provided by Greenpeace for which candidates the environmental non-profit considers to be best on environmental policy.

Booker said that the organization ranks himself and Inslee at the top, to which the governor responded with a light-hearted jab, pointing out that in fact Booker is tied for second, and Inslee is alone at the top of those rankings.

Inslee had more speaking time in this debate than his first, finishing in the middle of the pack by that metric this go-around.

He'll need his climate dominance at the debate to translate into a big splash in the polls. The third round of debates in September have higher thresholds for qualification; at least 2 percent in multiple polls, and more than 130,000 individual donors.

At the moment, Inslee does not meet that standard.