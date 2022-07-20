Pressing Washington issues addressed by Gov. Jay Inslee in press conference

The governor spoke about several issues, ranging from COVID to inflation.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee spoke on a variety of topics and what he wants to do about them during a press conference Wednesday in Olympia.

First up, COVID-19 was a major topic in today’s discussion, and what can be done to help hospitals around the state.

The Washington State Hospital Association claims many hospitals are over capacity.

The Association is calling on that help in a variety of forms, from additional funding to a change in guardianship laws.

Inslee said that the problem really starts with there just not being enough people to do the job.

“Even if we had unlimited money, but no nurse to do the job, you can’t solve the problem,” Inslee said. “So money has to go to the skilled nurses center, and reimbursement to them, but also to the pipeline to train more people to do that job.”

Congress’ failed attempts to strike a deal on climate change also was brought up.

The failure comes as millions in America, Europe, and China endure record high temperatures.

Inslee said that while it’s unfortunate news, he encouraged Washington to get more proactive in making sure that that it’s doing more to tackle climate change, and keep Washington clean.

“We got to recognize the reality: Mother Nature doesn’t grade on effort, she grades on results. And we got some more work to do,” he said.

The conversation then turned to inflation, a concern for many, according to a recent KING 5-sponsored poll.

That concern is still being felt at the pump. According to AAA, a gallon of gas averages out to $5.20 in Washington, and the state has one of the highest gas taxes in the country at 49 cents per gallon.

Some have called for a suspension of that tax to offer some relief. Inslee said that wouldn’t be productive, compared to the other forms of relief being given.

“We have expanded funding for food banks that serve over 2.5 million Washingtonians, and we have expanded access to that. We have provided a billion dollars to rental relief for 79,000 households, so we have done things in the last few months to help Washingtonian to a greater degree than the previous several months,” Inslee said.