In Session: Boys and Men commission bill dies, pursuit measure advances

The first cut-off deadline of the 2023 legislation killed hopes of creating a Washington State Commission on Boys and Men. Here's what else happened this week.

The sponsor of House Bill 1270 said statistics show boys and men are more likely to struggle in school and die from suicide and need research done to help find solutions.

The proposal from Rep. Mary Dye, (R) Pomeroy, failed to have a hearing.

Non-budget-related bills that fail to pass out of committee by February 17 are considered dead for the session.

House Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, (D) West Seattle, said the state needs to be careful, “that we don’t narrowcast to just the segment of our society that’s been historically most advantaged.”

A bill changing when police can chase after suspects passed out of committee ahead of the deadline, along with measures to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor.

House Bill 1143 would require gun buyers to have permits and take gun safety classes. It passed out of committee and has the support of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.