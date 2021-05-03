'Idaho won't stand for it': Gov. Little voices concern with President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill

In a press release, the governor claimed the proposed bill would punish states like Idaho for remaining open during the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little voiced his concerns with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, stating it would bail out "poorly-managed states" and punish those that have operated responsibly.

Last week, Little joined 21 governors from unnamed states in opposing the relief bill. He claimed the proposed bill would punish states like Idaho for remaining open during the pandemic.

In a press release, Little said in part:

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill is rooted in a biased formula based on unemployment figures, not overall population. The plan rewards states experiencing "negative economic impacts." States with the most people out of work and the most poorly performing economies receive more taxpayer dollars.

That means a quarter of a billion dollars of Idahoans' federal taxes would subsidize states that have kept people out of work! States such as California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and others would get more than their fair share under Biden's plan.

As the other governors and I put it, the proposal "punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies. A state's ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds."

Little stated that Idaho has "the strongest economy of all 50 states," mentioning the state's record budget surplus and proposed tax relief legislation. He also stated Idaho is a "leading state" in terms of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Biden's proposed COVID-19 relief bill passed the United States House of Representatives early this week. The Senate is set to debate and potentially modify the proposed bill on Friday.

