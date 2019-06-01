BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little was sworn in at the Capitol Building Friday and now he and other leaders and guests celebrated his formal introduction as Idaho's newest governor in the 48th Inaugural Procession and Ball.

Idaho's 33rd governor mingled with over 3,000 guests in their finest attire in one of the state's longstanding traditions, that was first started in 1913.

The Ball allowed guests to see and talk to the elected officials that they voted for in November.

Some of the distinguished guests at the Ball included Sen. Jim Risch and his wife Vikki, and former governors Butch Otter and Dirk Kempthorne.

There were also state officials, like newly-reelected Sen. Brent Hill, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb.

During the event, the Idaho National Guard's 25th Army Band serenaded Gov. Little and First Lady Teresa Little as they twirled their way through the Capitol Rotunda.

For Idaho's National Guard, the event provided a special opportunity to be part of, compared to their typical duties.

"It's a unique opportunity for the men and women of the Idaho National Guard, it's a little different for us, it's not combat or state emergency response mission," Major Chris Borders said. "So it's fun and an honor to be a part of this tradition of celebrating the peaceful transition of the outgoing government and the incoming government."

Major Borders also said that this event is important because not every government in the world has peaceful transitions of power in their governments.