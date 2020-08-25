Idaho State Police remove man from special session committee meeting after refusing to move seats

When a committee meeting began, two people refused to leave an area meant for Capitol Correspondents and ISP troopers then escorted him out and handcuffed him.

BOISE, Idaho — In the second day of the Idaho legislature's special session, several Idaho State Police troopers removed a man from one of the auditoriums at the Idaho Statehouse after the man allegedly refused to not sit in an area for journalists.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Auditorium inside the Idaho Statehouse. A committee was scheduled to meet but before the meeting began, two people told others that they were journalists and tried to sit in an area designated for Capitol Correspondents.

Mellisa Davlin is on a standing committee for the Capitol Correspondents and explained in a tweet that "While anyone can say they are reporters, credentials allow members to access certain areas, such as the press room, press tables, and the H(ouse) & S(enate) floors."

According to KTVB's Joe Parris, who was in the Lincoln Auditorium when the incident happened, Idaho State Troopers spoke with the man and another person about where they were sitting, the people got up and left, then tried to sit back down in the press area when the committee started.

#Breaking - At least one person has been taken into handcuffs after a dispute over where people can sit. There was a disagreement over “non-credentialed” media sitting at the media desk. Here is the full clip pic.twitter.com/sYVBoJ491C — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 25, 2020

Committee Chairperson Rep. Greg Chaney asked the man to move when it began and the man refused to move. ISP Troopers then tried to make the man leave, but had to escort the man out of the packed room. He was then seen being handcuffed by ISP troopers.

The meeting was on for testimony on the COVID-19 Limited Liability Act for the House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee. The testimony was scheduled to last an hour and meant for any testimonies that were signed up to speak on Monday but were not able to.

The special session was prompted by state Republicans wanting to address Gov. Brad Little's handing of the coronavirus pandemic and began on Monday, with multiple bills making their way through committees.

The statehouse was also a chaotic scene on Monday, as large crowds made their way through the statehouse to reach the House gallery, shouting "let us in, let us in." The protesters shattered a glass door and shoved ISP troopers as they attempted to force their way into the room.

On Tuesday morning, lawmakers voted to advance a resolution that would end Gov. Little's statewide emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic, but it would also strip Idaho of its eligibility for some federal emergency aid money.

Here is the man being cuffed. Was dragged out of the Lincoln Auditorium. Still very tense in here pic.twitter.com/TyCQgbrbEU — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 25, 2020