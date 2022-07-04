x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Idaho Primary Election guide: Congressional, statewide and legislative offices

New legislative and congressional districts are in place for this election. Your polling place and which district you're in may have changed.

Jeremy Stiles

More Videos

Play Video

Close Video

Published: 4:19 PM PDT April 7, 2022
Updated: 4:35 PM PDT April 11, 2022

BOISE, Idaho

Both of Idaho's representatives to the U.S. House, one U.S. Senator, the entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year.

The 2022 Idaho Primary Election, set for May 17, will determine which candidates will represent the Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties in the general election in November. In some districts, only one party is represented, so the primary also will effectively determine who wins that office.

This guide includes a rundown of candidates for statewide, congressional and legislative offices. County offices and local bond or levy measures will be posted soon in a separate guide.

To see candidates for a particular race, go to the chapter bar at the top of this story, scroll sideways to find the one you're interested in, and select that chapter link. Parties are listed in alphabetical order. Independent candidates do not appear on primary ballots, and are not listed here.

Also, be sure to check out the chapter on redistricting. You may be in a different legislative district this year, even if you haven't moved since the last election. Idaho's six-member, bipartisan redistricting commission adopted the new legislative and congressional districts last November. Both plans were challenged; the Idaho Supreme Court rejected those lawsuits and issued decisions upholding both the congressional and legislative maps.

RELATED: As absentee ballots go out to Idaho voters, questions head in to county clerks' offices

Getting ready to vote Registration, absentee ballots, finding your polling place

Here's what you need to know if you plan to vote in the primary. Links are from the Idaho Secretary of State's official voter information website.

First things first: Registration

  • April 22 is the preregistration deadline. Register online before midnight, or bring a completed registration form to your county clerk's office by 5 p.m. Mailed paper applications must be postmarked by this date.
  • You also may register on the day of the election (May 17) at your polling place. Find your polling place here. You will need photo ID and proof of your address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.
  • Not sure if you're registered, but might be? Find out at this link.

Voting by absentee ballot

  • May 6 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. The request must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m.
  • If you had planned to vote in-person on Election Day, but are hospitalized after May 6, you may submit an emergency absentee ballot application between May 12 and 5 p.m. on May 16.
  • Voted absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. May 17.
  • In-person early voting must begin by May 2 in the counties that offer it and ends at 5 p.m. on May 13. Early voting is held at a central location, such as the county elections office.

It's Election Day, where do I go? What else do I need to know?

  • Many polling locations have changed since the last election. Find your polling place here.
  • Voters are required to present photo ID. A registered voter who does not have photo ID may instead sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, which is a sworn statement of identity.
  • If you've moved recently, but more than 30 days before the election, and haven't updated your voter registration information, bring proof of your new address to the polling place associated with your new address and update your information when you check in.
  • If you've moved less than 30 days before the election, and are eligible to vote, go to the polling place associated with your old address.
  • Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.
  • Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that opens its primary to unaffiliated voters.

Read on for information about affiliating with a particular party, or none at all. 

Pick a party -- or don't Affiliating, choosing a ballot

Idaho has a closed-primary system, meaning political parties may limit who's allowed to vote in a particular party's primary.

  • Idaho residents registering to vote are asked to affiliate with one of the state's four recognized political parties -- Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian or Republican. Voters may choose to remain unaffiliated.
  • Voters affiliated with one party may change their affiliation to another up to the candidate filing deadline, which was March 11.
  • Voters who have never chosen a party affiliation may choose to affiliate with a party at any time, up to and including the day of the election.
  • A voter who chooses to remain unaffiliated has a couple of options: receiving a nonpartisan ballot or choosing a ballot for a party that has opened its primary to unaffiliated voters.
  • The Idaho Republican Party only allows voters who choose to affiliate as Republicans to vote a Republican ballot in the primary.

Redistricting Congressional and legislative boundaries

This is a big change affecting many voters around Idaho: The state has new congressional and legislative district boundaries. They've been redrawn in a process that takes place every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. The State of Idaho has an online map and lookup tool where you can find your legislative district. It's in the window below.

The new Congressional Districts map is available here, but does not have the same lookup tool. As has been the case for the past few decades, Ada County is split between the First and Second congressional districts. However, the boundary has changed. It's not a straight line down the middle of Ada County, but if you live east of Eagle Road and voted in the First District U.S. House race in 2020, there's a good chance you're in the Second District this year.

Congressional offices U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2

U.S. Senator

Constitution

  • Ray J. Writz

Democratic

  • Ben Pursley
  • David Roth

Libertarian

  • Idaho Sierra Law (aka Carta Reale Sierra)

Republicans

  • Brenda Bourn
  • Mike Crapo
  • Natalie Fleming
  • Scott Trotter
  • Ramont Turnbull

U.S. Representative – District 1

Democrat

  • Kaylee Peterson

Libertarian

  • Joe Evans

Republican

  • Russ Fulcher

U.S. Representative – District 2

Democrat

  • Wendy Norman

Republican

  • Flint L. Christensen
  • Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy
  • Chris Porter
  • Mike Simpson
  • Bryan Smith

Idaho statewide offices Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney general, Supt. of Public Instruction

Governor

Constitution

  • Chantyrose Davison

Democrat

  • Stephen Heidt

Libertarian

  • John Dionne Jr.
  • Paul Sand

Republican

  • Steven R. Bradshaw
  • Ben Cannady
  • Edward R. Humphreys
  • Ashley Jackson
  • Brad Little
  • Lisa Marie
  • Janice McGeachin
  • Cody Usabel

Lieutenant Governor

Constitution

  • Pro-Life (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson)

Democrat

  • Terri Pickens Manweiler

Republican

  • Scott Bedke
  • Daniel J Gasiorowski
  • Priscilla Giddings

Secretary of State

Democrat

  • Shawn Keenan

Republican

  • Phil McGrane
  • Dorothy Moon
  • Mary Souza

State Controller

Constitution

  • Miste Gardner

Democrat

  • Dianna David

Republican

  • Brandon D Woolf

State Treasurer

Democrat

  • Jill L. Ellsworth

Republican

  • Julie A. Ellsworth

Attorney General

Democrat

  • Steven Scanlin

Republican

  • Raul R. Labrador
  • Arthur “Art” Macomber
  • Lawrence Wasden

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Democrat

  • Terry L. Gilbert

Republican

  • Debbie Critchfield
  • Branden J Durst
  • Sherri Ybarra

Judicial Idaho Supreme Court justices, Appellate court judges; District Court judges

Supreme Court Justice

To succeed: Justice Colleen D. Zahn

  • Colleen D. Zahn

To succeed: Justice Robyn M. Brody

  • Robyn Brody

Appellate Court Judge

To succeed: Judge Molly J. Huskey

  • Molly J. Huskey

District Judge – District 1

To succeed: Judge Barbara Buchanan

  • Barbara Buchanan

To succeed: Judge Cynthia K.C. Meyer

  • Cynthia K.C. Meyer

To succeed: Judge John T. Mitchell

  • John T. Mitchell

To succeed: Judge Lamont Christian Berecz

Lamont Christian Berecz

To succeed: Judge Lansing Haynes

Barry McHugh

To succeed: Judge Rick Christensen

  • Rick Christensen
  • Stanley T. Mortensen

District Judge – District 2

To succeed: Judge Gregory Fitzmaurice

  • Adam H. Green

To succeed: Judge Jay Gaskill

  • John H Bradbury
  • Justin J. Coleman
  • Michelle M. Evans

To succeed: Judge John C. Judge

  • John C. Judge

District Judge – District 3

To succeed: Judge Andrea L. Courtney

  • Andrea L. Courtney

To succeed: Judge Davis Frederick VanderVelde

  • Davis F. VanderVelde

To succeed: Judge Gene A. Petty

  • Gene A. Petty

To succeed Judge Thomas W. Whitney

  • Shari Dodge
  • Thomas W. Whitney

District Judge – District 4

To succeed: Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace

  • Cynthia Yee-Wallace

To succeed: Judge James S. Cawthon

  • James S. Cawthon

To succeed: Judge Jason D. Scott

  • Jason D. Scott

To succeed: Judge Jonathan Medema

  • Jonathan Medema

To succeed: Judge Lynn G. Norton

  • Lynn G. Norton

To succeed: Judge Michael John Reardon

  • Michael J Reardon

To succeed: Judge Nancy A. Baskin

  • Nancy A. Baskin

To succeed: Judge Patrick Miller

  • Patrick Miller

To succeed: Judge Peter G Barton

  • Peter G Barton

To succeed: Judge Samuel A. Hoagland

  • Samuel A. Hoagland

To succeed: Judge Steven Hippler

  • Steven Hippler

District Judge – District 5

To succeed: Judge Benjamin J. Cluff

  • Benjamin J. Cluff

To succeed: Judge Eric J. Wildman

  • Eric J. Wildman

To succeed: Judge Jonathan P. Brody

  • Jonathan P. Brody

To succeed: Judge Michael Patrick Tribe

  • Michael Patrick Tribe

To succeed: Judge Ned Williamson

  • Ned Williamson

To succeed: Judge Roger B. Harris

  • Roger B. Harris

To succeed: Judge Rosemary Emory

  • Rosemary Emory

District Judge – District 6

To succeed: Judge Javier L. Gabiola

  • Javier L. Gabiola

To succeed: Judge Mitchell W. Brown

  • Mitchell W. Brown

To succeed: Judge Robert C. Naftz

  • Robert C. Naftz

To succeed: Judge Rudolph Enrico Carnaroli

  • Rudolph “Rick” Carnaroli

District Judge – District 7

To succeed: Judge Bruce L. Pickett

Bruce L. Pickett

To succeed: Judge Dane H. Watkins, Jr.

Dane H. Watkins, Jr.

To succeed: Judge Darren B. Simpson

Darren B. Simpson

To succeed: Judge Stevan H Thompson

Stevan H Thompson

To succeed: Judge Steven W. Boyce

Steven W. Boyce

Idaho Legislature districts 1-7 State House and Senate

District 1

Senator

Republican

  • Scott Herndon
  • Jim Woodward

Representative, position A

Democrat

  • Steve R. Johnson

Republican

  • Spencer Hutchings
  • Adam Rorick
  • Mark Sauter
  • Travis Thompson
  • Cynthia P Weiss

Representative, position B

Republican

  • Sage G Dixon
  • Todd Engel

District 2

Senator

Republican

  • Jon Cantamessa
  • Phil Hart
  • Bill Hasz

Representative, position A

Republican

  • Heather Scott

Representative, position B

Democratic

  • Tom Stroschein

Libertarian

  • Jennifer Ann Luoma

Republican

  • Dale Hawkins

District 3

Senator

Republican

  • Doug “Doug O” Okuniewicz

Representative, position A

Republican

  • Vito Barbieri

Representative, position B

Republican

  • Jordan Redman
  • Rick Small

District 4

Senator

Republican

  • Tara Malek
  • Ben Toews

Representative, position A

Democratic

  • Megan Dardis-Kunz

Republican

  • Jim Addis
  • Joe Alfieri

Representative, position B

Democratic

  • Larry Bieber

Republican

  • Paul Amador
  • Elaine Price

District 5

Senator

Republican

  • Carl Bjerke
  • Peter Riggs

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Kristy Reed Johnson

Republican

  • Ron Mendive
  • Cheri Zao

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Teresa Borrenphol

Republican

  • Tony Wisniewski

District 6

Senator

Constitution

  • James Hartley

Democratic

  • David Nelson

Republican

  • Robert Blair
  • Dan Foreman
  • Jen Seegmiller

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Jamal Kingsley Lyksett

Republican

  • Claudia Dalby
  • Lori McCann

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Tim Gresback

Republican

  • Brandon Mitchell

District 7

Senator

Republican

  • Cindy Carlson
  • Carl Crabtree
  • Heather Rogers
  • Keith Stuffle

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Lynn Guyer
  • Mike Kingsley

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Charlie Shepherd

Idaho Legislature districts 8-14 State House and Senate

District 8

Senator

Republican

  • Gary E Freeman
  • Terry Gestrin
  • Jon Krueger
  • Geoff Schroeder

Representative, Position A

Constitution

  • Steven W Feil

Republican

  • Rob Beiswenger
  • Matthew “Matt” Bundy

Representative, Position B

Constitution

  • Tony Ullrich

Republican

  • Megan C. Blanksma

District 9

Senator

Republican

  • Kayla Dunn
  • Abby Lee
  • Jordan Marques
  • Jim Rice

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Jacyn Gallagher
  • Ryan Kerby

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Judy Boyle
  • Scott Syme

District 10

Senator

Democratic

  • Bob Solomon

Republican

  • Scott R Brock
  • Tammy Nichols

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Rachel Hazelip
  • Mike Moyle

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Beverlee Furner
  • Coral Kenagy
  • Bruce D. Skaug

District 11

Senator

Constitution

  • Kurtis Berger

Democratic

  • Toni Ferro

Republican

  • Greg Chaney
  • Chris Trakel

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Robert Scoville

Republican

  • Julie K. Yamamoto

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Marisela Pesina

Republican

  • Chris Allgood
  • Kent Marmon
  • Mike Miller

District 12

Senator

Republican

  • Ben Adams
  • Thomas Netzley

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Jeff Cornilles
  • Sebastian Griffin
  • Machele Hamilton

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Jaron Crane
  • Jana M. Warner

District 13

Senator

Republican

  • Jeff Agenbroad
  • Brian Lenney

Representative, Position A

Constitution

  • Petre Danaila

Republican

  • Brent J. Crane

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Tara Barling
  • Roger Hunt
  • Kenny Wroten

District 14

Senator

Constitution

  • Kirsten Faith Richardson

Libertarian

  • Robert Imhoff

Republican

  • Katie Donahue
  • C. Scott Grow
  • Steven Thayn

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Crystal Ivie

Republican

  • Ted Hill
  • Caleb Hoobery
  • Tracey L. Koellisch
  • Mike Olsen

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Shelley Brock

Republican

  • Gayann DeMordaunt
  • Josh Tanner

Idaho Legislature districts 15-21 State House and Senate

District 15

Senator

Constitution

  • Sarah A. Clendenon

Democratic

  • Rick Just

Republican

  • Codi Galloway
  • Dorothy Greenzang
  • Fred Martin

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Steve Berch

Republican

  • Steve Keyser

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Jeff Nafsinger

Republican

  • Dori Healey

District 16

Senator

Democratic

  • Ali Rabe

Republican

  • Dennis Mansfield

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Soñia Galaviz

Republican

  • Mark A Montoya

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Colin Nash

Republican

  • Jackie Davidson
  • Richard Shurtleff

District 17

Senator

Democratic

  • Carrie Semmelroth

Republican

  • Benjamin Donovan Chafetz

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • John Gannon

Republican

  • Mike Boswell
  • April Larson

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Sue Chew

Republican

  • Mary Ellen Nourse

District 18

Senator

Democratic

  • Janie Ward-Engelking

Republican

  • Dan Bridges

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Ilana Rubel

Republican

  • MaryKate Johnson

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Brooke Green

Republican

  • Megan Conrad Landen

District 19

Senator

Democratic

  • Melissa Wintrow

Republican

  • Blair Moss

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Lauren Necochea

Republican

  • Melissa J. Christian
  • James M Feederle

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Chris Mathias

Republican

  • James Faasau

District 20

Senator

Republican

  • Mark Johnson
  • Rosa Martinez
  • Ryan Spoon
  • Chuck Winder

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Joe Palmer
  • Gloria Urwin

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • James D Holtzclaw
  • Mike Hon

District 21

Senator

Constitution

  • Monica McKinley

Republican

  • Treg A. Bernt
  • Thad Butterworth
  • Calvin Huit

Representative, Position A

Constitution

  • Daniel Weston

Democratic

  • Josi Christensen

Libertarian

  • Mike Long

Republican

  • Dom Gelsomino
  • James Petzke
  • Tara Pugmire
  • Tyler Ricks

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Brandon Dybdal
  • Jeff Ehlers
  • Caleb Pirc

Idaho Legislature districts 22-28 State House and Senate

District 22

Senator

Constitution

  • Brendan J. Gomez

Democratic

  • Pat Soulliere

Republican

  • Lori Den Hartog

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Natalie R. MacLachlan

Republican

  • Greg Ferch
  • John Vander Woude

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Dawn Pierce

Republican

  • Jason A. Monks

District 23

Senator

Democratic

  • Mik Lose

Libertarian

  • Jon Basabe

Republican

  • Steve Allmer
  • Todd Lakey

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Melissa Durrant
  • Jason Knopp
  • Michael Law
  • Tammy Payne

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Chris Bruce
  • Tina Lambert
  • Shaun Laughlin
  • Lyman Gene Winchester

District 24

Senator

Republican

  • Jim Patrick
  • Glenneda Zuiderveld

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Chenele Dixon
  • Tori Orgain-Wakewood

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Creighton Knight
  • Steve Miller

District 25

Senator

Constitution

  • Paul Thompson

Republican

  • Linda Wright Hartgen

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Lance Clow

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Rocky Ferrenburg
  • Gregory Lanting

District 26

Senator

Democratic

  • Ron C Taylor

Republican

  • Laurie Lickley
  • Eric Parker

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Ned Burns

Republican

  • Mike Pohanka

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Karma Metzler Fitzgerald

Republican

  • Lyle Johnstone
  • Jack Nelsen

District 27

Senator

Republican

  • Kelly Anthon
  • Jeanie Hakes

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Douglas T Pickett
  • Carl C Voigt

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Ryan Cook
  • Pat Field
  • Clay Handy
  • John Stokes
  • Kevin Williams

District 28

Senator

Republican

  • Tom Branson
  • Art da Rosa
  • Jim Guthrie

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Richard “Rick” Cheatum
  • Dawn L. Morrell

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Dan Garner
  • R. Scott Workman

Idaho Legislature districts 29-35 State House and Senate

District 29

Senator

Democratic

  • James D. Ruchti

Republican

  • David T. Worley

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Mary Shea

Republican

  • Dustin Whitney Manwaring
  • S. Craig Yadon

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Nate Roberts

Republican

  • Greg Romriell
  • Jake Stevens

District 30

Senator

Democratic

  • Dave Archuleta

Republican

  • Jerry D Bingham
  • Barry F Johnson
  • Julie VanOrden

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • David Cannon

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Travis Oler

Republican

  • Julianne Young

District 31

Senator

Republican

  • Fran Bryson
  • Van Burtenshaw

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Connie Delaney

Republican

  • Karey Hanks
  • Jerald Raymond

Representative, Position B

Democratic

  • Wayne Talmadge

Republican

  • Rod Furniss
  • Darnell Shipp

District 32

Senator

Republican

  • Kevin Cook
  • Keith Newberry

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Nicholas T. Christiansen
  • Stephanie Jo Mickelsen

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Wendy Horman

District 33

Senator

Republican

  • Dave Lent
  • Bryan Scholz

Representative, Position A

Democratic

  • Miranda Marquit

Republican

  • Barbara Ehardt
  • Jeff Thompson

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Marco Erickson

District 34

Senator

Republican

  • Doug Ricks

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Jason “JD” Drollinger
  • Jon O. Weber

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Ron Nate
  • Britt Raybould

District 35

Senator

Republican

  • Mark Harris
  • Doug Toomer

Representative, Position A

Republican

  • Kevin Andrus
  • Jon Goode

Representative, Position B

Republican

  • Chad Christensen
  • Josh Wheeler

Watch more Idaho politics:

See KTVB's latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles