Idaho Primary Election guide: Congressional, statewide and legislative offices

New legislative and congressional districts are in place for this election. Your polling place and which district you're in may have changed.

Both of Idaho's representatives to the U.S. House, one U.S. Senator, the entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year.

The 2022 Idaho Primary Election, set for May 17, will determine which candidates will represent the Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties in the general election in November. In some districts, only one party is represented, so the primary also will effectively determine who wins that office.

This guide includes a rundown of candidates for statewide, congressional and legislative offices. County offices and local bond or levy measures will be posted soon in a separate guide.

To see candidates for a particular race, go to the chapter bar at the top of this story, scroll sideways to find the one you're interested in, and select that chapter link. Parties are listed in alphabetical order. Independent candidates do not appear on primary ballots, and are not listed here.