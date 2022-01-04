Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin to finish year with budget shortfall

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, has a $2,000 shortfall in her office that will have to come out of next year’s budget.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, has a $2,000 budget deficit in her office that will have to come out of next year’s appropriation.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the state controller planning to withhold McGeachin’s salary this fiscal year that ends June 30 and then make up that pay next year.

The lieutenant governor’s salary is set by law, limiting state officials' ability to cut her pay.

McGeachin hired a private attorney in a losing effort to avoid releasing public records and was ordered to pay $29,000 in legal fees.

McGeachin's office didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

The lieutenant governor's budget was $183,100 for the year. McGeachin had asked the Idaho Legislature to appropriate an additional $50,000 to her office after receiving the bill for legal fees, but lawmakers ended the session for the year without voting on the request.

McGeachin no longer has any office staff and her office doors are locked.

