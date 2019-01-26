COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — First responders in Idaho hope a proposed law could change the way they seek treatment for mental injuries like post-traumatic stress disorder.

This legislative season, lawmakers will consider a bill that would change the state's workers' compensation laws to cover mental injures. Currently, Idaho law states that police, fire and other emergency service workers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder are only covered if it's accompanied by a physical injury.

"There's far more than just physical injuries that can occur," said Coeur d'Alene police officer and department spokesman Mario Rios.

During his time as a CDAPD officer, Rios has been in the middle of officer-involved shootings and has responded to homicides. He was also close friends with Sgt. Greg Moore who was fatally shot while on duty in 2015.

"Any time you enter into a life and death situation, it affects the mental state of an officer," Rios said. "How many guys will hold that in and not let their agencies know that they're suffering from some of those things because of a stigma of not being tough enough?"

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Representative Matt Erpelding of Boise, formally introduced the bill on Thursday, clearing the way for a committee hearing, the Idaho State Journal reported. The bill is co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise.

"Idaho expects so much from our first responders, which means Idaho must have their backs in return," Rep. Erpelding said to KREM's Boise sister station, KTVB, last fall.

The bill has been praised by other law enforcement leaders in Idaho.

"All of us here have had friends over the past couple of years that have committed suicide from the stresses they face in their job," Rob Shoplock of Professional Firefighters of Idaho said to KTVB.

Boise's fire chief, Dennis Doan, said Idaho's current law leaves some first responders "suffering in silence."

"My initial reaction is that it's a great thing," said Rios of the proposed law.

Rios noted that he's sought help from a therapist before and ended up paying for the visit himself.

"Honestly, I'd rather pay it out of pocket and know that I'm fit to be out on the street and ready to take on my everyday challenges than not get it taken care of," he explained.

"To open up about some of those things is difficult," Rios added. "Hopefully this bill will make it so that if guys feel that they can get help from an outside agency, or workman's comp to pay for, they'll be a little bit more open to express that to their agencies."

If passed, Idaho would join Washington in having PTSD covered. Lawmakers in the Evergreen State passed a similar measure last year.

RELATED: Two-year-old boy died of smoke inhalation in Sandpoint fire: Medical examiner

RELATED: North Idaho couple recovers after nearly dying from UTV crash