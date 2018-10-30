BOISE -- Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced Tuesday that he is backing Proposition 2, the ballot initiative that would expand Medicaid to the thousands of people who currently fall into the state's healthcare gap.

Currently, an estimated 62,000 Idahoans are in the gap - making too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for insurance subsidies.

"Allowing the healthcare coverage gap to persist any longer is not an option," said Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter. "We cannot continue to let hardworking Idahoans go without healthcare. I'm proud that the citizens of Idaho have come up with a solution to solve this long-standing problem. Proposition 2 will provide healthcare to 62,000 Idahoans and it'll bring $400 million of our tax dollars back to Idaho. In addition, Proposition 2 will keep our rural hospitals and county clinics open. I strongly support expanding healthcare to folks who need it. It's good sense and it's the right thing to do."

Prop 2 will appear on ballots across the state Nov. 6.

Otter, along with First Lady Lori Otter, will appear in television and radio ads beginning Tuesday. Scroll down to watch the ad.

Medicaid expansion was also a topic during Monday night's gubernatorial debate. Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan said she is a supporter of Prop 2. Her opponent, Lt. Gov. Brad Little has declined to say whether he will vote for the initiative but said if elected governor, he would respect the will of the voters if they pass Medicaid expansion.

