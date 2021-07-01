Idaho GOP responds to Capitol riot: 'A peaceful transfer of power should be cherished'

"Today we are a nation that is deeply divided. We must find ways to accept our differences and unite," Chairman Tom Luna said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Republican Party issued a statement Thursday condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol building during the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were trying to confirm the electoral college certifications, making Democrat Joe Biden the presidential election winner.

The mob took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais. They mocked its leaders, posing for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on a desk in her office, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence had occupied only moments before during the proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote.

As of Thursday morning, four people are dead, 83 were arrested and 50 Capitol and Washington police officers have been injured amid the pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD and Capitol Police.

Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna said in a statement, “A peaceful transfer of power should be cherished as an American ideal.”

“Yesterday in our nation’s Capitol, a lawful assembly of Americans objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results. Sadly, the demonstration turned violent, ugly, and criminal. While many are angry and frustrated with our government and elected officials, violence is never the answer to our disagreements. A peaceful transfer of power should be cherished as an American ideal.

“Today we are a nation that is deeply divided. We must find ways to accept our differences and unite. While it is obvious that our national wounds will not heal immediately, each of us, all of us, must be better if we are to expect better of others.”

Kootenai County Republicans posted on social media Wednesday showing some of its members at the U.S. Capitol. It is unclear if they took part in the riot.

Several YouTube videos were shared on its Facebook page showing the peaceful portion of the protests that claim North Idaho residents were in attendance. One of the videos showed people trying to break into the Capitol building.

So far, KREM has not been able to independently verify whether any North Idaho residents were in fact at the Capitol.