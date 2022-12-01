Idaho Democratic Party Chair announces resignation after cancer diagnosis

Fred Cornforth shared the "difficult news" about his medical condition on Wednesday, writing in a statement that he will transition out of his role by Jan. 15.

BOISE, Idaho — The Chair of the Idaho Democratic Party is stepping down from his position amid a battle with cancer.

Fred Cornforth shared the "difficult news" about his medical condition on Wednesday, writing in a statement that he will transition out of his role by Jan. 15.

"I am full of gratitude for all we’ve done together and I’m frustrated that the fire burning inside of me to serve you and our fellow Idahoans, doesn’t have a clear direction right now. I do know this: the momentum that many of us have observed or have been a part of the last few years is strong and growing in every part of Idaho," he said. "The people in the Idaho Democratic Party today are bringing leadership and a commitment to our values as Idahoans to a state where it is long overdue. Keep being a part of the dramatic changes we are bringing to our communities and our party and our state."

In a Facebook post, Cornforth elaborated that he has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Cornforth was named Chair in March 2021.

"It has been a privilege and one of the greatest honors of my life to serve you as the chair of the Idaho Democratic Party," he wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and notes. You’ve touched me and my family in ways that words fail to show you how much each of you means to me.”

IDP Executive Director Jared Deloof praised Cornforth's commitment and work in a statement.

"The Idaho Democratic Party owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Chair Cornforth for his incredible leadership and the energy he has brought to our party in the past year," Deloof wrote in a statement. "While he focuses on his health and his family, we will continue to work hard every day to make Fred’s vision of a ‘better Idaho for everyone’ a reality."

