BOISE, Idaho — Just two months ahead of the Idaho Gubernatorial elections, Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan announced Friday her campaign will undergo changes in leadership as her campaign manager resigned.

Former Campaign Manager Michael Rosenow and his staff resigned Friday as part of the transition that has been in progress over the past month. Rosenow, a political consultant from Minnesota, joined the campaign in July 2018.

Jordan's campaign stated in a release that she needs a campaign manager who understands Idaho, its citizens and their needs. Interim Campaign Manager Nate Kelly told KREM they already have replacements.

"We are excited about our new hires and confident in the current leadership team," Jordan said. They understand Idaho's issues and share my commitment to best serving each and every Idahoan."

The Idaho Statesman reported Rosenow and communications staffer Lisa Newcomb both resigned. Rosenow told the newspaper Friday he signed a non-disclosure agreement, barring him from discussing the reasons for leaving the campaign.

