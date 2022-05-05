Deadline to request absentee ballots ends Friday

BOISE, Idaho — The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the May primary election is this Friday, May 6.
Voters can request an absentee ballot online until 5 p.m. on Friday. Completed ballots must be returned to your county's election clerk's office by mail, in-person or at an official elections ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on May 17, the primary election day.
"Whether you prefer to vote absentee, early or in-person on Election Day, we encourage voters to use the tools available to plan ahead and be aware of deadlines and recent polling place changes," Trent Tripple, Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk said.
Ada County residents and Canyon County residents also have the option to vote early before Election Day.
Early Voting Monday through Friday, May 13
Ada County
- Boise City Hall, 150 N Capitol Blvd, Boise
- Meridian City Hall, 33 E Broadway Ave, Meridian
- Ada County Elections, 400 North Benjamin Lane. Suite 100, Boise
- Mobile voting units located throughout the county
Canyon County
- Elections office, 1102 E. Chicago, Caldwell
- Celebration Church, 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa
Primary voters will receive a ballot corresponding to their party affiliation. Unaffiliated voters will receive a nonpartisan ballot, or may choose a ballot for a party that has opened its primary to unaffiliated voters.
Election Day polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17th. Most Ada County voters have been assigned a new voting precinct, and many of the polling locations have changed after statewide redistricting.
Voters can find their polling location and preview of their ballot online.
