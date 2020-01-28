SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people in Hillyard endured a frustrating and disturbing week last July, when their water supply was contaminated by backflow from a hydroseed vehicle tapped into a fire hydrant.

On Monday, Spokane City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that enacted a variety of security measures designed to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

For several days, dozens of Hillyard residents were forced to use bottled water for drinking and cooking, while the city worked to flush all contaminants out of the water.

"We've resolved that, we're getting paid back for the damage to that, but we realized that boy, we need to put some things in place to keep something like that or even worse from happening in the future," said council president Breean Beggs.

The months after the incident were followed by discussion on how secure the city's water supply really is, and city leaders explored a variety of options to improve that security.

Among them, fire hydrant locks like those that can be found in Post Falls. Those still might be used, but are not the focal point of the ordinance, which instead is more dedicated to generally exercising more oversight over hydrant access.

Several new regulations on bulk water use were approved.

First, only a select number of hydrants can be used for commercial purposes.

Second, to use them, companies have to pay a deposit or provide proof of insurance, in case something goes wrong.

Third, users need to have and utilize a backflow prevention device.

Fourth, the hydrants will now be metered.

"That way we'll know how much water's really being used, and they'll pay their fair share of it," said Beggs.

Metering is something the city's wanted to do for a while anyway, to prevent waste and identify possible leaks. The meters will help the department keep better track of who's using the water, where, when, how much, and for what purpose.

Finally, implementation of this system will be paid for via fees charged to the companies looking to access the city's water in bulk.

The ordinance is scheduled go into effect nearly immediately, on February 1st.