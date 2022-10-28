Here's how to track your ballot for the 2022 General Election

KREM 2 gives you a step-by-step breakdown to make sure your ballot is secure and that your vote counts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington voters can track the status of their general election ballot online. This is just another way to make sure your ballot is secure and that your vote counts.

Tracking your ballot on VoteWA.gov is really simple. All you need is your first and last name, and your birth date. It takes three to five business days after it's submitted to get into the system.

After you enter your information, it takes you to a new page where you track the status of your ballot. This includes when the ballot was sent, received, accepted to be tabulated, or challenged if there is a signature issue.

"That status should be current within 24 hours of the last step that occurred," Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said. "Getting information from the system into the public system actually goes very smoothly."

You can also use VoteWA.gov to view the voters guide, generate a replacement ballot if you lost the original and locate the ballot drop box nearest to you.

So far this election cycle, Dalton said there have been no reports of voter intimidation at the drop boxes. But if a voter believes they have or even blocked from a drop box, they're encouraged to call crime check to report the incident.

"It is very serious," Dalton said. "We are hoping that our residents and voters in Washington State are civil and respectful of each other."

