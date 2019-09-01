President Trump addressed the country from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, calling on Democrats to provide funding for a border wall.

"They have refused to provide our brave border agents with the tools they desperately need to protect our families and our nation," he said in the speech.

The disagreement between the president and Congress over the wall has led to a partial shutdown of the federal government. Several departments, including the Department of Homeland Security (which the border patrol is a part of), do not currently have budgets.

And ironically enough, it means border patrol officers are working without pay.

"It is a little bit ironic," said Bill Kingsford, a border patrol officer. "But we do have that job to cover the border, to make sure that everything is secure. We're out there doing that. We understood when we started this job that things like this could happen."

Locally, in the Spokane sector, uniformed agents are still working.

"We still have a job to do," said Kingsford. "So we're still coming out here, we're showing up, and we're doing the job as we're required to by law. So we're hoping, as everybody else is, that things get taken care of quickly, but we're out doing our job still."

But they are not getting paid; their paychecks are delayed until a new budget for DHS is passed.

At the TSA, the same scenario has caused an increase in workers calling out sick. But so far, Kingsford says that's not happening within border patrol.

The bigger impact: non-uniformed support staff. In the Spokane sector, 20-30 workers are currently furloughed, according to Kingsford.

"They definitely help out a tremendous amount on those tracking and bookkeeping, so to speak, activities. And so having those people, those mission support specialists, not here, puts a little more burden on each station individually to make sure they're covering what they need to do," he said.

Despite those furloughs, Kingsford says there haven't been any significant changes in operations.

For instance, the Greyhound bus searches KREM has been covering since early last year are still happening.

"Every time we have the ability to have agents go out there and do those, they are still being conducted," said Kingsford.

Nonetheless, Kingsford says those furloughed workers are vital to the agency. and officers want the shutdown to be over as soon as possible.

"We'd like to have the rest our employees back," he said. "We look forward to having them back and everybody working together and doing what we need to to make sure Spokane is covered."