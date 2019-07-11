SPOKANE, Wash. — Many voters are either celebrating, or still trying to come to terms with the newly elected officials.

Nadine Woodward is Spokane's next city Mayor. But, we wanted to take a deeper dive into how Spokane's neighborhoods voted.

Ben Stuckart told KREM 2 on election night why he decided to concede so quickly. He said he did the math and the trends were just not enough in his favor.

A heat map we created shows how Spokane County precincts voted in the Mayoral election.

Amanda Roley HEAT MAP: This KREM 2 News map shows how Spokane's precincts voted i... n the 2019 Mayoral race. Most of Ben Stuckart's support came from the downtown core and Spokane's South Hill. Woodward won everything else.

Support for Woodward spread throughout North Spokane in neighborhoods like Hillyard, North Indian Trail, and Five Mile Prairie.

Some neighborhoods on Spokane's South hill also voted in her favor. Those include some of Lincoln Heights and Latah Valley. We even see support for Woodward in in the western borders of the city including Grandview Thorpe and West Hills neighborhoods.

Most of Stuckart's votes came from the downtown core and south hill neighborhoods. Those include East Central, Lincoln Heights, and Manito, West Central and Riverside neighborhoods.

As for the council president race, it's been very close.

When we checked the race this afternoon, preliminary results show Cindy Wendle won 88 precincts and Breean Beggs won 55.

Most of Beggs support is shown in Spokane's south hill neighborhoods and in some areas of north Spokane.

RELATED: Hot races: Spokane, Washington state Election 2019

RELATED: Cindy Wendle holds narrow lead over Breean Beggs in Spokane City Council President race

RELATED: 'We did it!' | Nadine Woodward to be next Spokane mayor