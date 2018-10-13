SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a long list of trips presidents have made to the Northwest region and President Trump will add to it next week.

Trump is set to make his third trip to Montana as president next week for a rally in Missoula. Back in July, he was in Great Falls and then in Billings last month.

The Billings Gazette reported there have been 18 sitting presidents that have visited Montana. Harry Truman has the most visits with three. He went to Butte in June 1948, made stops in Butte, Havre and Great Falls in 1950, and a third trip was to Kalispell in October of 1952.

And other states in the Northwest have attracted presidents either for leisure, their presidential duties or campaigning on behalf of their respective parties.

George H.W. Bush took office in 1989. He made his rounds early in his presidency. According to picture archives from the George Bush Library and Museum, he went to Montana twice and Idaho once. He made three trips to Oregon; two to Portland and one to Medford. The one term president made several visits to Washington, including Colville. He made a special stop in Spokane in 1989. The newly-elected president unveiled a plaque dedicated to the first phase of the Centennial Trail.

Bill Clinton was in office from 1993 to 2001. During that time, he made one stop in Billings in 1995 and several stops in Portland. In 1996, he toured communities in Washington, Oregon and Idaho following extreme flooding across the Pacific Northwest.

George W. Bush took office in 2001 and served two terms. He took trips to Portland and Seattle during his time in office. He traveled to Great Falls in 2005 and Billings in 2006. He also looks to have followed his father’s footsteps with a trip to Spokane in 2004.

Barack Obama was elected in 2009. The summer after he took office he hit the road to Belgrade, Montana, according to the Billings Gazette. He held a town hall to discuss health care reform. His other Northwest trips included visiting Intel in Hillsboro Oregon, several Seattle-area democratic campaign stops and a tour of Oso, Washington after a mudslide in 2014.

Obama is one of a handful of presidents who visited all 50 states while in office. He capped off this achievement with a visit to Watertown, South Dakota in May of 2015.

President Trump has yet to travel to Washington, Oregon or Idaho during his presidency.

