House passes bill allowing Medicaid to pay for doula services

Under the proposal, doulas would be able to obtain a state certification allowing Medicaid to pay for their services.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Members of the state’s House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday, 85-8, to allow doula services to be covered by Medicaid.

Doulas, non-medical advocates who assist birthing families before, during, and after births, would receive state certification under House Bill 1881.

The optional certification would allow doula services to be covered by Medicaid, the primary health insurance provider for low-income residents.

Bill sponsor Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley said Medicaid provides health coverage for 52 percent of births in the state.

“As a Black mom, I am so excited the House just passed the #Doulas4All bill for certification of doulas for the first time in our state,” said Harris-Talley, D-Seattle, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Harris-Talley said having a doula present during the birthing results in healthier and safer deliveries.

She said her bill would especially benefit the LGBTQ community and communities of color.

”Opening up Medicaid coverage so that they also have support during birth is a huge step forward in birthing equity and making sure everyone, particularly those most marginalized, and most at risk of having adverse birth outcomes have the support they need,” said Harris-Talley.

Aijanae Young has been a doula for four years with Beautiful Beginning Washington.

She used doulas to assist with her own births.