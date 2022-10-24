For the first time in history, 5 new Spokane County district seats are up for grabs

This could also mean a democratic party win for the first time in decades.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — For the first time in Spokane County history, voters will elect five county commissioners instead of three. This could also mean a democratic party win for the first time in decades.

Last year, a redistricting committee spent months dividing Spokane County into five commission districts.

It’s been just three districts with Commissioners Al French, Josh Kerns and Mary Kuney currently holding those seats. But, in the upcoming general election, the county now has five newly drawn districts.

Districts 1 and 2 now represent the east and west areas of Spokane. The former county districts are slightly different and now identified as districts 3, 4, and 5.

A key thing for voters to know is county commissioners will now be elected by the district they represent, rather than a county-wide vote. That means voters will only see their district race on their ballot.

Since the early 2000s, republicans filled the board of county commissioner seats. But redrawing the district lines and adding two more districts now opens the door for the democratic party to win a seat.

Results from the primary election support this.

Democrat candidate for county district 1 Chris Jordan led with more than 55% of the vote in district one. His republican opponent Kim Plese pulled 45%.

In district 2, democrat Amber Waldref secured 55% of the vote. While republican Michael Cathcart, and current Spokane City council member, got nearly 33%.

Not surprisingly, the county’s three incumbent republican commissioners advanced to the general election.

Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns had blow out races in their respective districts 3 and 4.

But we could see Democrat Maggie Yates edge out district 5 incumbent Republican Al French in the general election. Primary election results show Yates lead with 45% of the votes and French came in close behind with 40%.

Spokane County has an interactive map online that shows what district you used to be in compared to the new district you're in now. You can visit that site here.

