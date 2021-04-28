Head of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to visit Spokane VA Medical Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Secretary of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, will visit the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center Wednesday.
McDonough plans to visit with Veterans, employees and others to receive feedback on how national-level decisions impact local VA operations. He also plans to learn how to VA can improve the lives of Veterans.
McDonough will have media availability starting at 5:40 p.m.
Secretary McDonough served in the Obama Administration as the 26th White House Chief of Staff from February 2013 to January 2017.
He was nominated by President Biden to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. McDonough’s nomination was confirmed by the United States Senate on February 8th, 2021, and he was sworn in the following day as the 11th Secretary of Veterans Affairs.