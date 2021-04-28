Head of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to visit Spokane VA Medical Center

Denis McDonough will receive feedback on how national-level decisions impact local VA operations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Secretary of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, will visit the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center Wednesday.

McDonough plans to visit with Veterans, employees and others to receive feedback on how national-level decisions impact local VA operations. He also plans to learn how to VA can improve the lives of Veterans.

McDonough will have media availability starting at 5:40 p.m.

Secretary McDonough served in the Obama Administration as the 26th White House Chief of Staff from February 2013 to January 2017.