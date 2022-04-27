Hayden City Council announces five candidates for the mayor position

The Hayden City Council unanimously moved during its meeting Tuesday evening to disclose the names of the five citizens who applied.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A glimmer of progress is on the horizon in the search for Hayden's interim mayor, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

The Hayden City Council unanimously moved during its meeting Tuesday evening to disclose the names of the five citizens who applied: Nancy Lowery, Alan Davis, Councilman Roger Saterfiel, Scott Forssell and Ian Crosby.

A special public meeting has been set for 5 p.m. Monday, May 2, to hold a candidate forum for applicant interviews. Council members decided to use a one-at-a-time job interview format that will be recorded, but not aired live so no candidates are given advantage over those who are first interviewed. Space will be limited.

"Wow, we got five. Good," Council President Matt Roetter said.

However, the fate of the mayoral search process still faces uncertainty. Tempers once again unraveled following Councilman Ed DePriest's declaration that if Saterfiel participates in the interviews, DePriest will recuse himself from the voting process because he does not feel each applicant will receive unbiased and fair treatment.

"My position is based on personal animosity," DePriest read from a statement. "My position is based on my personal observation and witnessing many times what I see as a personal animosity, which I believe prevents every applicant from receiving the exact same fair and equal consideration by every individual tasked with the evaluation of applicants."

He again referenced hostile emails between council members. He said it's not about a protected class; it's about two individuals with an antagonistic relationship. He said the mayoral selection process should not involve personal matters, but he doesn't have confidence that could truly happen.

"I am not 'married' to Councilmember Saterfiel as it is related to this situation," DePriest stated. "If someone who I feel is a better qualified candidate applies, I will support that person based on their qualifications. My concern is not about the person, it is about the process."

Saterfiel abstained from any votes regarding the process, at Roetter's request. DePriest said he will recuse himself from participating in the process if Saterfiel remains in the applicant pool by Monday's special meeting.

Since Saterfiel is an applicant, he will not interview other applicants. If DePriest is also not present, that leaves only Roetter and Councilwoman Sandra White, which does not provide the quorum needed to continue the process.

"That means you want to move on to the governor to select, is that true or false?" Roetter asked DePriest.

"If that's what it comes down to at that point and time, yes, for the reason so stated," DePriest said.

"I consider that a roadblock in the process," Roetter said.

DePriest responded that's where he stands, that he won't participate when animosity is present.

"Have you ever watched Congress?" Roetter asked with a loud laugh.

"I don't want to be part of the laughing stock," DePriest said.

Saterfiel said that yes, the governor should be the one to ultimately decide. Without divulging details, he said he and his family have been attacked and the problems have become personal.

"There's more than just the emails," he said. "I strongly believe this should be sent to the governor because it's the only fair process. Normally, I would like to see Council pick, because we're local. But when there is such extreme bias and prejudice, and when I feel it, I see it, I have proof of it, how do I know the other four won't receive the same treatment? Therefore, again, the only process I see is going to the governor."

If it comes to it, city attorney Fonda Jovick will present an affidavit with a motion to the District Court asking for an order for Gov. Brad Little to step in and appoint a mayor.

To register to attend Monday's meeting, contact city clerk Abbi Sanchez at asanchez@cityofhaydenid.us or 208-209-2013.