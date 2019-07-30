Washington Gov. Jay Inslee spent parts of Monday in Detroit and Flint in full campaign mode instead of holed up in a hotel room prepping for perhaps an important night in his upstart Presidential campaign.

“We chose our time meeting with people from Michigan instead of sitting in a room guzzling diet Cokes,” said senior Inslee Communications Strategist Jared Leopold.

Inslee will be part of the two-night DNC debates at the historic Fox Theater in Detroit.

On Wednesday, Inslee will participate on the same stage as former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and others.

Inslee had very little actual speaking time at the first round of debates in Miami last month.

Leopold says he expects this debate to be different, with an opening statement that will let the Inslee speak about climate change, instead of in “minute 82.”

Inslee needs the political winds to move a little more in his direction to keep his ambitions afloat. The Washington Governor qualified, via DNC rules, for this debate by having 65,000 donors and 1 percent of support in various polls.

He needs to double that by the end of next month in order to qualify for the next round, or find himself without the same stage as front runners like Biden, Harris, Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, or Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Leopold says the campaign now has 90,000 individual donors, and “we feel like we’re on the path to 130,000”.

Inslee is speaking at a Detroit Mosque on Tuesday morning.

The first round of 10 candidates will take the stage on Tuesday at the Fox Theater at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Inslee will debate on Wednesday, July 31.

You can catch the debates on CNN.

