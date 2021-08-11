'It's a good day to be a Washingtonian.' Gov. Inslee discusses plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Washington state

The governor detailed his discussions with other leaders of subnational governments to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and get to net zero by 2050.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee held a presser Monday morning from Glasgow, Scotland to discuss his meetings with other subnational governors to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The governor is currently in Glasgow for the 26th annual Conference of Parties, a U.N. climate summit that brings leaders together from across the globe to commit and take action to curb the impacts of climate change.

Gov. Inslee shared his goals to cut these emissions in half by 2030 and to get to net zero by 2050.

“I think this has been a successful few days,” Inslee said. “One of the main reasons we came to Glasgow is to give hope to the world from Washington state.”

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Inslee issued an executive order that commits Washington state to having zero polluting state fleet vehicles. These are vehicles owned or leased by a business, government agency or other organization. This order is set to have all vehicles owned by Washington state go electric by 2040.

Gov. Inslee went into further detail on this order in the press conference, pledging to zero light-duty state fleet vehicles by 2035 and zero medium heavy-duty fleet vehicles by 2040.

“This is the kind of real nuts and bolts thing that is really going to get us to meet our climate emission targets globally by taking local action,” Inslee said.

Inslee went on to discuss the cost effectiveness of electric vehicles, noting the significant price spikes in fuel sources such as gasoline and diesel.

“Electricity is much, much cheaper and we’ve had great success both in the reliability of the electric vehicles we’ve already purchased for this state and the employees really enjoy them,” Inslee said.

At the end of the press conference, Gov. Inslee shared his pride for Washington state’s leadership role in helping battle the negative impacts of climate change.