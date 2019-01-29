OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed former congressional candidate Lisa Brown director of the state Department of Commerce on Tuesday.

Brown takes over for Brian Bonlender, who served as director for six years. Her appointment is effective Feb. 11, 2019.

Brown is the former Senate Majority Leader in the Washington House of Representatives and was most recently the chancellor of Washington State University Spokane.

She also served in the state House of Representatives for four years, where she was minority whip and floor leader.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Brown when she challenged Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers during the 2018 midterm elections.

McMorris Rodgers was reelected to Washington’s 5th District in November. She received 56 percent of the vote.

“Lisa has a proven track record of success with business leaders, educators and other community leaders on both sides of the Cascades,” Inslee said. “She knows how to get things done and she is a well-respected leader who will build on the great work already happening at the Department of Commerce."

“I am very excited about helping the Department of Commerce carry out its mission of strengthening communities,” Brown added. “Commerce plays a crucial role in the economic health and vitality of the state with initiatives around affordable housing, statewide broadband, green jobs and much more.”

RELATED: VERIFY: Did consultants edit Lisa Brown's Wikipedia page?