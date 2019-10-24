SPOKANE, Wash. — Former US Defense Secretary and Pullman native General James Mattis will speaking at an event for the Washington Policy Center at the Davenport Grand on Thursday Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. according to Communications Director at the Washington Policy Center David Boze.

Boze is unsure what the topic of Gen. Mattis' speech will be.

Gen. Mattis stepped down from his cabinet position last December after a disagreement with the president over troop withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan, according to his resignation letter.

Since that time, Mattis has spoken out about his experiences in the administration, making jokes about the president's bone spurs and publicly disagreeing with Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria at a charity event in New York.

