Four candidates vie for two spots in Washington's 4th Legislative District, including Matt Shea's seat

Bob McCaslin and Lori Feagan will face off for the seat being vacated by Shea, with Lance Gurel and Rob Chase vying for the other seat.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County voters will decide who will fill the two seats representing the 4th Legislative District for the next two years on Tuesday night, including who will fill the seat vacated by controversial representative Matt Shea.

Position 1 sees Republican Bob McCaslin, who currently serves in Position 2, facing off against Democrat Lori Feagan. Position 1 is the seat vacated by Shea.

Position 2 sees Democrat Lance Gurel take on Republican Rob Chase.

The 4th Legislative District covers much of eastern Spokane County.

The race is one of many taking place in the Spokane area, as voters decide on a number of races for representatives at the state and national level, as well as the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. A number of third-party candidates for president are also on the ballot in Washington.

Position 1

McCaslin currently serves in the 4th Legislative District's Position 2 seat opposite of Shea. McCaslin attended Washington State University for his bachelor's degree and Whitworth University for his master's degree. He has 20 years of experience as a Kindergarten teacher.

Feagan is running for office for the first time in her bid against McCaslin. A nationally certified family nurse practitioner, she has specialized in internal medicine for more than 11 years and previously was a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Valley Hospital.

Position 2

Gurel received his bachelor's degree from Arkansas Tech and his master's in business administration from the University of Arkansas - Little Rock. Gurel is a career accountant.

Chase got his bachelor's in business administration at Eastern Washington University. He previously served eight years as the Spokane County Treasurer.

When will Eastern Washington voters know the results of this race?

Spokane County must have its results made by November 24, and the state officially certifies results on December 3.

The first ballot count for Spokane County is expected around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Spokane County is already seeing a high voter turnout in the 2020 General Election.

Click here for more of KREM's 20202 Election Night coverage. You can find a full list of results for Eastern Washington and North Idaho here.