An appeals court granted a temporary stay against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's ban on flavored nicotine vaping products Thursday.

The ban, which started on Oct. 15, still applies to THC vaping products.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 33 people have died and more than 1,500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses nationwide. This includes two deaths and nine illnesses in Oregon.

Since Gov. Brown announced her executive order earlier this month, vape shop owners who only sell nicotine products have worried they would have to close abruptly over the next few weeks due to lack of sales.

In a filing Wednesday, a group called Vapor Technology Association, along with several vape shop owners, said they would “suffer severe and irreparable harm."

"The court’s decision to enter a temporary stay today is unfortunate due to the ongoing public health threat posed by vaping-related illness. In the meantime, in the absence of action from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to adequately regulate vaping products, Governor Brown will continue to work with the Vaping Public Health Workgroup, state agencies, stakeholders, and the Legislature to find long-term solutions that will protect the public health from vaping-related illness. Governor Brown continues to urge Oregonians to heed the public health warning of the Oregon Health Authority and to stop vaping immediately," Gov. Brown's spokesperson told KGW News.

