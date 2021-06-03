First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Washington state Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 9, the first lady will speak with military families about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, Joining Forces is "a nationwide initiative calling all Americans to rally around service members, veterans, and their families and support them through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. Joining Forces works hand in hand with the public and private sector to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed throughout their lives."