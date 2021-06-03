First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Washington state Tuesday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Washington state next week.
KING 5 News confirmed Dr. Biden will visit two military bases: Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
On Tuesday, March 9, the first lady will speak with military families about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Biden is part of Joining Forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
According to their website, Joining Forces is "a nationwide initiative calling all Americans to rally around service members, veterans, and their families and support them through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. Joining Forces works hand in hand with the public and private sector to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed throughout their lives."